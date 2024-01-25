Other Goners on Fins Staff

Stoobz
Coaches Ricardo Allen, Mike Judge, Brendan Farrell and offensive assistant Kolby Smith. No clue as to what that might mean, if anything.
Report: Dolphins move on from coaches Ricardo Allen, Mike Judge and Brendan Farrell
A trio of assistants leaving Miami.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Dolphins part with offensive assistant Kolby Smith
Miami moved on from another coach earlier this week.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com