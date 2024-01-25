 Other Goners on Fins Staff | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Other Goners on Fins Staff

Stoobz

Stoobz

May 9, 2005
7,934
19,310
A Cardboard Box
artdnj said:
no Crossman wtf
That is indeed a headscratcher @artdnj , Crossman must have pictures of McD wearing old ass sneakers and a Timex or something. Coach can't let that type of stuff get out there, obviously. Seriously though, how many games does this guy have to cost us before he's squib kicked to the curb? I just don't get it.
 
Golphindolphin said:
That’s funny and I agree
 
Golphindolphin said:
How many has he cost us?

Just curious.
 
harley_fins said:
I should've said "how many games does this guy's unit have to cost us", but I felt weird talking about another guy's unit like that. Seriously though, in all honesty, just the most recent Bills game , that PR TD was an absolute backbreaker. Changed the whole damn game IMO. Probably an overreation on my part based on recency bias, thanks for making me take another look at it @harley_fins , but I still think he's gotta go. One would certainly hope that after two years of coordinating special teams he'd have more than a 50 yard Ced Wilson return as his calling card.
 
