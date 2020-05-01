Other Players to be Traded?

With Harris being traded for a 7th round pick, do fellow posters think there are other players not required that could be traded for more low draft picks?
What round would they bring?
 
Last edited by a moderator:
I don’t know about traded but I think ballage is a strong candidate to find his way out of miami soon. Possibly prior to camp even
 
I would like to move on from Grant and Ballage sooner rather than later. I doubt anyone would trade for either though.

I know that some really buy into the Grant hype, but I have never got it. His extension baffled me.

I would happily accept a conditional ham sandwich for Rosen. But who would want him?
 
MiamiTide said:
Jakeem grant and Codrea Tankersley come to mind. Package them both to ATL for a 6tb round pick
Click to expand...
Like the thought, not certain it would happen but certainly that deal and other packages are worth a crack - nothing to lose trying.
 
Tankersley shouldn't be on an NFL roster. Seems like the type of player who is never healthy. He's already 25. Cut him.

And I'd love to move on from Jakeem Grant, but he's the only speedy receiver we have. I wanted to draft one relatively high for that reason.

Ballage is a waste of a camp body.
 
Tankersley is an easy cut.

Grant is safe.

Wilson might be safe.

Other than that? I dunno, have to see how these guys react to coaching in the summer.
 
Michael Scott said:
Tankersley shouldn't be on an NFL roster. Seems like the type of player who is never healthy. He's already 25. Cut him.

And I'd love to move on from Jakeem Grant, but he's the only speedy receiver we have. I wanted to draft one relatively high for that reason.

Ballage is a waste of a camp body.
Click to expand...
I know he was undrafted but Kirk Merrit is a speedy WR.
 
Michael Scott said:
Tankersley shouldn't be on an NFL roster. It seems like the type of player who is never healthy. He's already 25. Cut him.

And I'd love to move on from Jakeem Grant, but he's the only speedy receiver we have. I wanted to draft one relatively high for that reason.

Ballage is a waste of a camp body.
Click to expand...
I don't know I want to see Grant with an accurate QB like Tua who has that timing down. I think he would do some damage on those slants like Abalama used to run with Ruggs and Judy. I mean one crease and it is a TD.
 
gerblack said:
I don't know I want to see Grant with an accurate QB like Tua who has that timing down. I think he would do some damage on those slants like Abalama used to run with Ruggs and Judy. I mean one crease and it is a TD.
Click to expand...
Jakeem is going to be one of those players I never want to get rid of..even though he hasn’t put it together.
 
McCain, Ballage, Grant or Wilson, I think may have some trade value? Never know.
 
After having a strong draft (in my opinion), it's sobering when thinking about the dead weight we still have. Many cuts coming.
 
Michael Scott said:
Tankersley shouldn't be on an NFL roster. Seems like the type of player who is never healthy. He's already 25. Cut him.

And I'd love to move on from Jakeem Grant, but he's the only speedy receiver we have. I wanted to draft one relatively high for that reason.

Ballage is a waste of a camp body.
Click to expand...
Wilson is speedy, and actually runs good routes, unlike JG.

They are both overpaid, IMO, but AW is more productive when healthy.
 
