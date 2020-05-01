Other Players to be Traded?

With Harris being traded for a 7th round pick, do fellow posters think there are other players not required that could be traded for more low draft picks?
What round would they bring?
Like the thought, not certain it would happen but certainly that deal and other packages are worth a crack - nothing to lose trying.Jakeem grant and Codrea Tankersley come to mind. Package them both to ATL for a 6tb round pick
I don't know I want to see Grant with an accurate QB like Tua who has that timing down. I think he would do some damage on those slants like Abalama used to run with Ruggs and Judy. I mean one crease and it is a TD.Tankersley shouldn't be on an NFL roster. It seems like the type of player who is never healthy. He's already 25. Cut him.
Jakeem is going to be one of those players I never want to get rid of..even though he hasn’t put it together.I don't know I want to see Grant with an accurate QB like Tua who has that timing down. I think he would do some damage on those slants like Abalama used to run with Ruggs and Judy. I mean one crease and it is a TD.
