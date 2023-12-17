Other then the obvious star players Liam Eichenberg is the key to our season (hopes for today)

We dont need him to be great but we do need him to be serviceable .... whether at guard (best option) or center he will be a fixture in the OLine and we need him to not be a mess.....
Lets go !!! starts today our D needs to step up and we win one in the trenches against the Jets who have no offense...
I think we should rest Holland,Hill, and Hunt - we dont need them today (even if they want to go) as well as get jeff wilson some touches \ more involved.....
Lets go !!! starts today our D needs to step up and we win one in the trenches against the Jets who have no offense...
I think we should rest Holland,Hill, and Hunt - we dont need them today (even if they want to go) as well as get jeff wilson some touches \ more involved.....