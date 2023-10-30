Our beautiful throwbacks

eightyone81
Great W. Beautiful jerseys.
Probably doesn’t deserve it’s own thread but.. Does anybody know when we are able to change our jerseys? I thought I heard something about after this season?
Enough is enough of the new ones. It seems most fans want the ones we wore today, and even non fins fans say it. I’d like to think the organization knows it.
