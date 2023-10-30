 Our beautiful throwbacks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our beautiful throwbacks

Great W. Beautiful jerseys.

Probably doesn’t deserve it’s own thread but.. Does anybody know when we are able to change our jerseys? I thought I heard something about after this season?

Enough is enough of the new ones. It seems most fans want the ones we wore today, and even non fins fans say it. I’d like to think the organization knows it.
 
I absolutely love the throwbacks their my favorite uniforms. But I don't think we should make them permanent. It makes it more special every game we wear them, if we saw them every week I don't think they'd have the same exclusive excitement. I wish maybe nfl didn't limit the times you can wear alternates or at least increased it.
 
As long as that moron Ross is here he isn’t changing. It’s hisl ogo not the MD logo. Every time I see it that’s what I think about. I detest our frufru arena league logo.
 
