 Our biggest need in 23-24? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our biggest need in 23-24?

Biggest need

  • QB

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • RB

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • TE

    Votes: 2 10.0%

  • G

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • T

    Votes: 6 30.0%

  • C

    Votes: 1 5.0%

  • DT

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • LB

    Votes: 9 45.0%

  • CB

    Votes: 2 10.0%

  • S

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    20
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
6,640
Reaction score
5,807
This is tough to answer. I mean, literally, the biggest need is a RB as we currently don't have any under contract. But, if you mean the thing that will be the greatest difference to the team, as positions like RB's are easier to fill, then it's controversial. I will answer the second one. It's always offensive line with this team, with a good ILB coming in very close second.
 
Tarheelphin

Tarheelphin

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 29, 2022
Messages
842
Reaction score
1,501
Age
30
Location
Miami
BahamaFinFan78 said:
This is tough to answer. I mean, literally, the biggest need is a RB as we currently don't have any under contract. But, if you mean the thing that will be the greatest difference to the team, as positions like RB's are easier to fill, then it's controversial. I will answer the second one. It's always offensive line with this team, with a good ILB coming in very close second.
Click to expand...
Except for Baker we’re losing our entire LB corps. RBs are a dime a dozen
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom