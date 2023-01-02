Our biggest problem is…

COMPOSURE! As a fan since 1972 I have followed our Dolphins for 50 years. The single biggest issue this season has been a lack of composure when faced with challenge. When we win, or get a lead we get far too proud of ourselves. When the other team responds or when we have injuries or lose a couple games, it seems like we lose all confidence.

We lack killer instinct.



I truly believe that our penalties and losses are mostly attributable to lack of composure. I expected this from Coach McDaniel because it’s his virgin season. He will improve on this aspect and learn from his mistakes. I would like to see a veteran DC (Fangio) come in to help mentor him.



I also believe we will beat the Jets with Tua or Skylar.