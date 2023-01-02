 Our biggest problem is… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our biggest problem is…

Jamesw

Jamesw

Sep 8, 2019
1,315
3,820
59
Bangkok
COMPOSURE! As a fan since 1972 I have followed our Dolphins for 50 years. The single biggest issue this season has been a lack of composure when faced with challenge. When we win, or get a lead we get far too proud of ourselves. When the other team responds or when we have injuries or lose a couple games, it seems like we lose all confidence.
We lack killer instinct.

I truly believe that our penalties and losses are mostly attributable to lack of composure. I expected this from Coach McDaniel because it’s his virgin season. He will improve on this aspect and learn from his mistakes. I would like to see a veteran DC (Fangio) come in to help mentor him.

I also believe we will beat the Jets with Tua or Skylar.
 
A

Austin Tatious

Sep 7, 2004
7,507
7,131
They need to learn how to win for sure, from the staff on down. There is an art to winning tough, critical games and as an organization this has been an issue. The game at Buffalo is a shining example. You’ve got to break through in those types of games to be taken seriously.
 
