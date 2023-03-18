Our cap at this time we're 9mill under the cap but.....

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap | Over the Cap Miami Dolphins salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player

The number does not include 6 of our new playersBaileyLovettCracraftElliottFeeneyLongalso not included the space we'll get from Byron Jones being cut post June. Once they add the 6 players I listed we'll know where we are but we really don’t have much space for now if at all.