 Our cap at this time we're 9mill under the cap but..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our cap at this time we're 9mill under the cap but.....

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
58,358
Reaction score
133,544
Location
Kissimmee,FL
The number does not include 6 of our new players

Bailey
Lovett
Cracraft
Elliott
Feeney
Long

also not included the space we'll get from Byron Jones being cut post June. Once they add the 6 players I listed we'll know where we are but we really don’t have much space for now if at all.

Miami Dolphins Salary Cap | Over the Cap

Miami Dolphins salary cap, contracts, bonus money, dead money, and cap savings for every player
overthecap.com
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
2,903
Reaction score
4,392
Location
Georgia
I think we are done until the draft.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom