Our coach LMAO

Just walking by the TV and heard Bucky Brooks say he talked to Mike McDaniel the other day and McD was HYPED!

He tells Bucky, "Dude, I just met Vince Carter!, I cant believe it, Vince Carter said he wanted to meet ME! I was so pumped I told him he could come live at my house and play on the team if he wanted!" - Mike McDaniel Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins
 
Can he play in the trenches?

Lots of athletes pack on the pounds after retirement, maybe he’s put on some size?
:lol:
 
When Coach MdD heard Carter wanted to meet him....



Hd Yes GIF by MOODMAN
 
