Our D Against the Titans?

Interestingly, PFF has the Dolphins offensive line ranked 10th. How is that possible?
That’s bizarroI would hope we see Miami play on fire on both sides of the ball. The defense hasn't been that bad. I expect a good game across the board.
Interestingly, PFF has the Dolphins offensive line ranked 10th. How is that possible?
Since we practiced in pads for the first time all year, I bet we play much better . Seriously, the D hasn’t been bad. It will make me sick if Will Levi’s jeans plays well against us again.How will our defense fare against the Titans offensive game? Curious.
