 Our D Against the Titans? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our D Against the Titans?

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
6,681
Reaction score
2,970
Age
58
Location
Miami
How will our defense fare against the Titans offensive game? Curious.

Miami-Dolphins-Defense.jpg
_
 
I would hope we see Miami play on fire on both sides of the ball. The defense hasn't been that bad. I expect a good game across the board.

Interestingly, PFF has the Dolphins offensive line ranked 10th. How is that possible?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I would hope we see Miami play on fire on both sides of the ball. The defense hasn't been that bad. I expect a good game across the board.

Interestingly, PFF has the Dolphins offensive line ranked 10th. How is that possible?
Click to expand...
That’s bizarro 🤔
 
Charlie Rivers said:
How will our defense fare against the Titans offensive game? Curious.

View attachment 176477
_
Click to expand...
Since we practiced in pads for the first time all year, I bet we play much better 😂. Seriously, the D hasn’t been bad. It will make me sick if Will Levi’s jeans 👖 plays well against us again.

Our offense needs to establish the LOS and commit to running the ball + bench Julian “yellow flag” Hill as he kills 1-3 drives per game w idiotic penalties.
 
Because ST and shitty play calls were why we looked like ass, oline is secondary to that. Surprising though for sure. I would like to see what metric they used.
 
I just hope Weaver comes out aggressive, man. WTF else do we have to lose?

Let's go down throwing everything plus the kitchen sink at them. What's the worst that can happen? We get beat deep?

Dude, the future of our franchise that was just signed to a fortune is a question mark (understatement of the year). Getting beat deep is not going to send me over the edge.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom