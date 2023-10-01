 Our dose of reality…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our dose of reality….

It not that we are losing, but the way we are losing. We can’t tackle freacking WRs!😱Our OL has been exposed and to win against great teams like this one we have to have plays that take more than two seconds to develop. With this OL it is impossible. I promise you we will lose to every physical team if we keep playing this soft. Dallas, Baltimore, Eagles, KC and another game vs Bills will be a nightmare to us. Defense has been ugly and we are very lucky that there were at least 3 more possible turnovers that didn’t happened.
Don’t see any Vic Fangio magic to this point. Waddle has disappeared and our pass rush and run defense is non existent. Not good! After this game we may make the playoffs but my hope of reaching the SB has gone to 0%. Why I may never see this team playing in a Superbowl again after 1984 (my only one) is something I don’t deserve. We’ve been fans for so long and always end up with a big punch in the face after dreaming and feeling that this could be the year. Almost 40 years since last SB and counting.
 
No worries, we might have zero playoff wins but we’ll have lots of Chris Grier statues when we meet our maker.
 
Can't argue with that. We don't match up well against the Bills. I've seen it before in Marino yrs against them in 90s. Those Kelly, Smith, Lofton, Talley and Thomas years were a nightmare.
It's like de ja vu.
 
Get a tampon.
 
How about now? 41! Kohou has been abused in every imaginable way!
 
Somebody throw a lozenger at Romo. His voice is perfect for Alaska. Where nobody can hear it.
 
The defense is going to be a work in progress. The first year in a new system always has rocky moments. Obviously expected better than weve seen so far but it’s still early in the season.

Awful game by Kader but honestly it’s not his fault. We shouldn’t have an undrafted player 1v1 on Diggs ever let alone all game. Had to be prepared to adjust for that and we weren’t. This one is on Fangio more than anyone but I expect it to get better as the year goes on. Especially when we get Ramsey back.
 
