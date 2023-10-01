Our dose of reality….

It not that we are losing, but the way we are losing. We can’t tackle freacking WRs!Our OL has been exposed and to win against great teams like this one we have to have plays that take more than two seconds to develop. With this OL it is impossible. I promise you we will lose to every physical team if we keep playing this soft. Dallas, Baltimore, Eagles, KC and another game vs Bills will be a nightmare to us. Defense has been ugly and we are very lucky that there were at least 3 more possible turnovers that didn’t happened.Don’t see any Vic Fangio magic to this point. Waddle has disappeared and our pass rush and run defense is non existent. Not good! After this game we may make the playoffs but my hope of reaching the SB has gone to 0%. Why I may never see this team playing in a Superbowl again after 1984 (my only one) is something I don’t deserve. We’ve been fans for so long and always end up with a big punch in the face after dreaming and feeling that this could be the year. Almost 40 years since last SB and counting.