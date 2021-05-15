Our Front 6 in Nickel Formations

People talk about the front 7, but team's only run the traditional base formation on roughly 25% of plays. Nickel is the new base.



Before drafting Phillips, it was pretty obvious that Van Ginkel and Ogbah would be the main Edge guys in situations w 4 man fronts and 2 LB's.



I know VG has been referred to as Van Noy's replacement, but VN played the same amount of snaps in coverage as he did as a pass rusher. Also played half his snaps in the box, which allowed him to be paired with Baker in these situations.



VG played a third of his pass play snaps in coverage, and only was in the box for 10 snaps. Even when Van Noy was out in week 14, he saw 1 snap in the box.



This has just kind of left me wondering how we get Phillips, Ginkel, and Ogbah all on the field in a 6 man front. All 3 should be playing as much as possible if Phillips works out.



McKinney would likely be off the field in many of these situations and I'm not sure which LBer we'd be playing next to Baker in the box.



Do you think we are going to attempt to diversify Van Ginkel's game and try to turn him into a more Van Noy style player? Or am I overthinking this bc we often run our amoeba style D.



Bc right now (if I leave out VG) I'm picturing a line of Phillips, WIlkins, Raekwon, and Ogbah with Baker at LB. But I don't know who fits as the 2nd LB, like Van Noy did, while keeping our best players on the field. Can Ginkel be that guy?



Just curious what your thoughts are here?