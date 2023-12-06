CSONKA1966
The guy needs to get some credit, we have some real studs (HOF ) talent, here in their prime, They are not only great ,but they lead by example . They love the game . Lots of talented lunch bucket type players Seigler/Van Grinkle/ Jones /Brax/ Mostert/all of our o-line. Then our depth. This is the most amazing part. We have had a ton of injuries and we have been the next man up team, Phillips out {great talent who was playing great) Van steps in Spelled by Og , Holland hurt he is replaced by Jones, I could go on and on . However this is one of the deepest rosters I have seen in years and we have not mortgaged our future to do it.