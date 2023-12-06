Think Grier tries to support his HC

Flo unfortunately in hindsight was a poor decision and some of the coaches Flo wanted were a disaster like the OC merry go round. Some draft picks could have been better ie Iggy.



Thankfully he looks to of nailed the McDaniel selection and coaches MM has most likely asked for have been a major upgrade Vic and Butch examples.

MM wants speed and the likes of Hill Waddle Raheem Achane fill that bill brilliantly and the O is exciting and very productive to view.

Similar on D Vic from earlier reports wanted AVG back and Ramsay a great trade.

Salary cap is a slight concern but most of the big contracts have an out clause that allows Grier to release with out costing a massive amount of dead money. Armstead Howard Ogbah are examples in the next year or two.

The potential for the Fins both for this season and immediate future looks bright as long like any franchise the QB 1 stays healthy and we continue to draft well.

With Miami and MM rep becomes a destination team thus we may pick up good players at some discount.