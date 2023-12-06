 Our GM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our GM

C

CSONKA1966

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 9, 2011
Messages
939
Reaction score
1,121
The guy needs to get some credit, we have some real studs (HOF ) talent, here in their prime, They are not only great ,but they lead by example . They love the game . Lots of talented lunch bucket type players Seigler/Van Grinkle/ Jones /Brax/ Mostert/all of our o-line. Then our depth. This is the most amazing part. We have had a ton of injuries and we have been the next man up team, Phillips out {great talent who was playing great) Van steps in Spelled by Og , Holland hurt he is replaced by Jones, I could go on and on . However this is one of the deepest rosters I have seen in years and we have not mortgaged our future to do it.
 
CSONKA1966 said:
The guy needs to get some credit, we have some real studs (HOF ) talent, here in their prime, They are not only great ,but they lead by example . They love the game . Lots of talented lunch bucket type players Seigler/Van Grinkle/ Jones /Brax/ Mostert/all of our o-line. Then our depth. This is the most amazing part. We have had a ton of injuries and we have been the next man up team, Phillips out {great talent who was playing great) Van steps in Spelled by Og , Holland hurt he is replaced by Jones, I could go on and on . However this is one of the deepest rosters I have seen in years and we have not mortgaged our future to do it.
Click to expand...
He brought in some very nice help to the front office the last couple/few years to help him put together a solid to borderline spectacular roster. A roster of unselfish and very willing players, I might add.
 
How Grier will retain, replace and draft/trade to keep this team intact next year and ready to defend the AFC East will be his greatest achievement.

Blowing up the team and jumping in and out of the draft & trades was overall good. Striking out on Flores is offset by the brilliance of bringing McDaniel. IF Eich and Jackson didn't have their huge turnaround it might have been just an average draft story. Grier has been a "B" grade GM. If he can maintain our team in 2024 he can make that an "A".
 
claytonduper said:
How Grier will retain, replace and draft/trade to keep this team intact next year and ready to defend the AFC East will be his greatest achievement.

Blowing up the team and jumping in and out of the draft & trades was overall good. Striking out on Flores is offset by the brilliance of bringing McDaniel. IF Eich and Jackson didn't have their huge turnaround it might have been just an average draft story. Grier has been a "B" grade GM. If he can maintain our team in 2024 he can make that an "A".
Click to expand...
Agree. This offseason will need Grier to work miracles to keep as many of our talented core as possible and replace those who leave. It wont be easy, but Grier is very good at working deals and trades. One of our biggest assets is that Miami is now a team that other players want to be part of. That hasn't been the case for decades. Our front office/coach/locker room is solid and positive.
 
Think Grier tries to support his HC
Flo unfortunately in hindsight was a poor decision and some of the coaches Flo wanted were a disaster like the OC merry go round. Some draft picks could have been better ie Iggy.

Thankfully he looks to of nailed the McDaniel selection and coaches MM has most likely asked for have been a major upgrade Vic and Butch examples.
MM wants speed and the likes of Hill Waddle Raheem Achane fill that bill brilliantly and the O is exciting and very productive to view.
Similar on D Vic from earlier reports wanted AVG back and Ramsay a great trade.
Salary cap is a slight concern but most of the big contracts have an out clause that allows Grier to release with out costing a massive amount of dead money. Armstead Howard Ogbah are examples in the next year or two.
The potential for the Fins both for this season and immediate future looks bright as long like any franchise the QB 1 stays healthy and we continue to draft well.
With Miami and MM rep becomes a destination team thus we may pick up good players at some discount.
 
Think of all the players he’s brought in that we had no idea about and where they are now like VK, Sieler, Kader, Achane etc
 
While there will always be those few anti-Grier posters who will never be happy with him until the Dolphins win a few Super Bowls, I think the vast majority of the posters on here recognize the great job he has done in rebuilding this team.

With all his trades and draft picks which have improved the overall talent on this team, I think being smart enough to convince Ross to hire MCDaniel when no other team was even interested in interviewing him for their head coaching position is probably the best thing Grier has done as the teams GM.

The players on the roster and especially Tua have all improved tremendously under the guidance of MCDaniel and the great coaching staff he has hired.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom