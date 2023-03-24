 Our head coach has his eyes on some Strange. :) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our head coach has his eyes on some Strange. :)

djphinfan

djphinfan

I didn't see a thread to post this in, but with our limited picks I think it's important..








I think its legitimate confirmation that we will at least be drafting a tight end with one of our picks.
 
I just saw this on Facebook and was coming here to see if I could find where he was projected to go. Looks perfect for our system!
 
I must admit haven't looked into Strange at all but will have a look now.
 
My first question for those who are much more on top of draft. How is his blocking?
He's a very good blocker, very strong player, strong hands and body, excellent Physique, has very good blocking positioning movement and fundamentals.

The scheme he is in requires him to run a lot of short avaliable to the QB type routes..

He lacks top end speed, looks like a 4.75 type on film..
 

He's a very good blocker, very strong player, strong hands and body, excellent Physique, has very good blocking positioning movement and fundamentals.

The scheme he is in requires him to run a lot of short avaliable to the QB.

He lacks top end speed, looks like a 4.75 type on film..
Thanks for saving some investigation 🙂 👍
 
Looks strong on bottom half. He was te i hadn't looked at honestly.
 
He's a very good blocker, very strong player, strong hands and body, excellent Physique, has very good blocking positioning movement and fundamentals.

The scheme he is in requires him to run a lot of short avaliable to the QB.

He lacks top end speed, looks like a 4.75 type on film..
Sounds good to me. I’m not worried about that top speed as that’s not that important to a TE but those other measurables are what we need
 
As a long time PSU fan, I really like this guy. He was underused at Penn St, though.
He made a lot of nice plays, and clutch plays, then some games you wouldn't see much from him at all.
I don't know whether that was game planning, weak QB play, or on the TE himself. But he's got ability, no doubt.
I would not be upset with him- if his potential can be tapped to the fullest, he could be really good.
 
Probably a 5th or 6th round type. Would love him if he reaches us in Round 6, but he’d be a reach in Round 3, and I don’t think we can wait until the 6th round to see if we can find a quality TE.

He’s the kind of guy who could be on our radar if we trade down from 51 and pick up another third and fourth.
 
