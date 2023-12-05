 Our injuries seem to have silver linings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our injuries seem to have silver linings

Cotton
Eich
Lamm

Just these three guys alone have shown what this coaching staff have done to get these guys prepared. McD who has his faults really did a great job putting this staff together.

The NFL is all about your depth and we seem to be passing that test with flying colors
We have a roster full of these guys who have some through. Riley, Kader, AVG, Elliot just to name a few

And it looks like nothing major on Armstead, Hunt or Baker. All will be back and fresh

The injuries almost seem like a blessing in disguise to show us what we really have a “team”
 
I was thinking about this during the Washington game.
How many times have we seen a starter go down and it creates such a massive weakness.
Haven't really felt that at all this year.
It's what you have to do for long term success, too: have cheaper guys to step in once expensive free agents are allowed to walk. Can't resign them all or replace them with a different expensive free agent. Gotta set up in house guys to step in.
 
Also wondering about Kion Smith filling in for Armstead. Is he a guy you keep around "in training" for another year, then he becomes the pencil-in replacement for Armstead in two years? Saving that first rounder from having to be used on a left tackle? Or bump him to right tackle if Jackson is allowed to walk, then bump him back to left in 2 years to replace Armstead?
Just questions, not suggestions.
 
Cotton is gonna make you rue the day you mention his name, he does not belong on this list or on a football team.
 
