Our injuries seem to have silver linings

EasyRider
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2019
- Messages
- 10,845
- Reaction score
- 20,905
- Location
- Borneo
Cotton
Eich
Lamm
Just these three guys alone have shown what this coaching staff have done to get these guys prepared. McD who has his faults really did a great job putting this staff together.
The NFL is all about your depth and we seem to be passing that test with flying colors
We have a roster full of these guys who have some through. Riley, Kader, AVG, Elliot just to name a few
And it looks like nothing major on Armstead, Hunt or Baker. All will be back and fresh
The injuries almost seem like a blessing in disguise to show us what we really have a “team”
Eich
Lamm
Just these three guys alone have shown what this coaching staff have done to get these guys prepared. McD who has his faults really did a great job putting this staff together.
The NFL is all about your depth and we seem to be passing that test with flying colors
We have a roster full of these guys who have some through. Riley, Kader, AVG, Elliot just to name a few
And it looks like nothing major on Armstead, Hunt or Baker. All will be back and fresh
The injuries almost seem like a blessing in disguise to show us what we really have a “team”