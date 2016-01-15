 Our Interim Head Coaches | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our Interim Head Coaches

The previous two times, I felt like we let a good one get away (Jason Garrett as well, but that's another story)

Jim Bates took over a dead team from Wannstedt and did a fantastic job. We let him go and ended up with Saban; that ended well.

Next we had Todd Bowles and dropped him for Philbin, an even better decision

Are we doing the same here with Campbell? Or will this one turn out better?
 
In my honest opinion, we as fans, will never know until the season starts. I like to think that I am pretty knowledgeable about the game of football but we aren't able to sit in on the interviews, we haven't seen these coaches in team meetings, or evaluate talent. Pertaining to Campbell and Gase, I def. think we chose the guy with the better football mind. The question is whether or not he can connect with the players like Campbell was able to. I really think that was his best asset as a coach. As a fan I wasn't overly impressed with the game planning under Campbell. Was it better then Philbin, hell yeah but still didn't blow me away. I think that Gase has a better grasp on player strength and weaknesses and is able to put them in a position to succeed. Based on the chatter surrounding Gase, I'm pretty excited. He seems well regarded in every circle he's been a part of. I really haven't heard anyone that's worked or played for Gase say a bad thing about him. He seemed to be the hottest candidate this offseason, unlike our previous hires. Manning seemed to love him and Cutler comes off as a self centered s.o.b that didn't really get along with coaches until Gase came along.

I know that our track record is pretty horrible when it comes to coaching decisions but let's not stress ourselves out over it. What's done is done. I think that we will have a pretty good grasp on what kind of coach Gase is and how the players feel about him by the time training camp ends. Let's just hope for the best. You know what they say, even a blind squirrel finds a nut once and a while, let's hope that Gase is our nut! Hey, he can't be worse then Philbin. As good of a guy as Philbin is it's clear that he is not head coaching material. He may be a great assistant but simply doesn't have what it takes to lead a group of men. Fins up!
 
I don't know that Jim Bates is necessarily an example of letting a great coach get away. Dan Campbell just isn't ready.

I think the argument that we let a good coach in Bowles get away is probably about right, though I imagine that having two seasons in Arizona as a coordinator under Bruce Arians helped him out immensely.

Just gotta hope we got it right this time.
 
Wait, who invented the time machine when I wasn’t paying attention?
 
