Our Left Handed Quarterback’s Weapons

cyesae

cyesae

Hello fin fans,

Are you guys concerned about our receiving Core being able to adjust to Tua’s passes coming in from the opposite rotation? Essentially the spiral is backwards for a lefty, and the ball comes spinning in differently.

DVP, Preston Williams, and Gesicki all showed chemistry with Fitz last year. I expect that some different names step up when Tua is called in. I think Albert Wilson should have nice chemistry with Tua.

Do you think this could be an issue for our
receiving core, or is this a non-issue? Also who do you expect to be Tua’s favorite targets. Any feedback would be cool. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy!
 
bward6460

I expect it to only be an issue on the oline. A) I don't know how serious the tackle issue is with a lefty QB and B) you have to wonder if the center is affected snapping the ball.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Wow! Good point.

That might freak DVP out!

>>> very concerned! <<<
 
TheRevoltingBlob

I don't see Tua's throwing arm being an issue beyond a short transition period. Look at his Bama WR's, Steve Young's, or Vick's. Those guys all produced despite the opposite rotation.

Our top 4 receiving weapons are pretty set for now. Let's see who from the rest can step up into that 5th spot (or higher).

The health of Preston and Wilson will be a bigger determination if this is a solid core.
 
