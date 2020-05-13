Our Left Handed Quarterback’s Weapons

Hello fin fans,



Are you guys concerned about our receiving Core being able to adjust to Tua’s passes coming in from the opposite rotation? Essentially the spiral is backwards for a lefty, and the ball comes spinning in differently.



DVP, Preston Williams, and Gesicki all showed chemistry with Fitz last year. I expect that some different names step up when Tua is called in. I think Albert Wilson should have nice chemistry with Tua.



Do you think this could be an issue for our

receiving core, or is this a non-issue? Also who do you expect to be Tua’s favorite targets. Any feedback would be cool. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy!