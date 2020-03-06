Our Mr. Irrelevant!?!?

We get the 224th pick from the Chiefs with our trade of Lucas last year. At first glance it doesn’t even move the radar but... when you think about it being the 1st pick before the hundreds of UDFA signings in the hours following the draft, the this pick is enormous!



Every year we have UDFA that come out of nowhere and take the league by storm, some even making the Pro Bowl and or long productive careers. It’s all perspective but this is a very important decision. Wanna guess at what position? I say WR.