Our Mr. Irrelevant!?!?

A

Aquaaiea

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 19, 2012
Messages
328
Reaction score
59
We get the 224th pick from the Chiefs with our trade of Lucas last year. At first glance it doesn’t even move the radar but... when you think about it being the 1st pick before the hundreds of UDFA signings in the hours following the draft, the this pick is enormous!

Every year we have UDFA that come out of nowhere and take the league by storm, some even making the Pro Bowl and or long productive careers. It’s all perspective but this is a very important decision. Wanna guess at what position? I say WR.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,804
Reaction score
2,222
Comp picks mean we won't have the last pick, unless we get the last 7th round comp pick ourselves of course.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom