Our new defense

More than the 3 down linemen sub-packages, I think the main change on our defense will be the coverage scheme.
Based on Weaver's lineage and our personnel decisions I think we'll no longer play as much cover 6 or as much cloud concepts or even as much zone at all.
We're most likely going back to lots of man and cover 3.
I think this is good because the Bills' and Chiefs' main threat will be their TEs and these schemes are much better at covering them than zones.
It surprises me this has barely been talked about around here.
What do y'all think?
