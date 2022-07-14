Our of Towners & Who Are You?

A bit of classic rock never hurts.



I first put up this thread 30 years ago on the old Herald forum, It exploded and was easily one of the best ever. It is simple, we have Dolphins Phans from all over everywhere on this forum.

Why are you a Phan? How did it happen? Any good stories? Soo many Great ones I've heard.



Also, we added a bit on ourselves to make us more than a name which is optional. For example:



I am So Be aka Joe. I was a project manager in construction and now own a consulting firm, lived mostly on South Beach with Pa, Ct, Ca, N'Awlens and the Bahamas for some time.

Been a Phinatic longer enough to know better (:-)) and suffered through the Miami Misery for WAY TOO MANY YEARS, as have we all.



They say misery loves company and guess there is a special place for that of Dolphins Phans. I am a part of that Until Death Do We Part!!!