Our Offensive Tackle Situation

Right now on MiamiDolphins.com we have the following players listed at the tackle position:



Julién Davenport

Jesse Davis (listed as G/T)

Adam Pankey



That's it...



There's no way that this is what we roll with.



Here seem to be the options:



FA:



Jason Peters (37)

Demar Dotson (34)

Cordy Glenn (30)

Darryl Williams (27)

Germain Ifedi (25)





Draft:



If we are going to draft a tackle to start year 1, we need to move up and secure one of the top 4



Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Josh Jones, Houston

Austin Jackson, USC

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Lucas Niang, TCU

Prince Tega Wonogho, Auburn

Alex Taylor, SC State

Matt Peart, UConn

Jack Driscoll, Auburn

Trey Adams, Washington

Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon



IMO, no matter what we need to add at least 2 guys from this list in addition to one of the top 4 centers (Ruiz, Cushenberry, Biadasz, Hennessey)