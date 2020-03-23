Our Offensive Tackle Situation

FinPhan54
Right now on MiamiDolphins.com we have the following players listed at the tackle position:
Julién Davenport
Jesse Davis (listed as G/T)
Adam Pankey
That's it...
There's no way that this is what we roll with.
Here seem to be the options:
FA:
Jason Peters (37)
Demar Dotson (34)
Cordy Glenn (30)
Darryl Williams (27)
Germain Ifedi (25)
Draft:
If we are going to draft a tackle to start year 1, we need to move up and secure one of the top 4
Jedrick Wills, Alabama
Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
Mekhi Becton, Louisville
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Josh Jones, Houston
Austin Jackson, USC
Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
Lucas Niang, TCU
Prince Tega Wonogho, Auburn
Alex Taylor, SC State
Matt Peart, UConn
Jack Driscoll, Auburn
Trey Adams, Washington
Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
IMO, no matter what we need to add at least 2 guys from this list in addition to one of the top 4 centers (Ruiz, Cushenberry, Biadasz, Hennessey)
