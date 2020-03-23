Our Offensive Tackle Situation

FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
722
Reaction score
872
Age
27
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
Right now on MiamiDolphins.com we have the following players listed at the tackle position:

Julién Davenport
Jesse Davis (listed as G/T)
Adam Pankey

That's it...

There's no way that this is what we roll with.

Here seem to be the options:

FA:

Jason Peters (37)
Demar Dotson (34)
Cordy Glenn (30)
Darryl Williams (27)
Germain Ifedi (25)


Draft:

If we are going to draft a tackle to start year 1, we need to move up and secure one of the top 4

Jedrick Wills, Alabama
Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
Mekhi Becton, Louisville
Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Josh Jones, Houston
Austin Jackson, USC
Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
Lucas Niang, TCU
Prince Tega Wonogho, Auburn
Alex Taylor, SC State
Matt Peart, UConn
Jack Driscoll, Auburn
Trey Adams, Washington
Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

IMO, no matter what we need to add at least 2 guys from this list in addition to one of the top 4 centers (Ruiz, Cushenberry, Biadasz, Hennessey)
 
S

Swollcolb

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
403
Reaction score
574
I forgot Darryl Williams was still on market he’s had some injury issues and some inconsistent play, but it wasn’t too long ago he was looking like a legit quality RT. I feel like we need to get one of the big 4 Tackles. Thomas and Becton seem to fit the mold big physical run blockers. Ruiz is the only interior prospect I would draft round 1 (26). Ideally we land Thomas and Ruiz and give our rookie QB a shot at surviving
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,421
Reaction score
6,823
i think davenport and davis are the starters at tackle unless we hit it big with some rooks!
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Second String
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
1,837
Reaction score
2,152
The only one of those that I would even consider would be Ifedi, and I wouldn't even do that unless 1) he came cheap and 2) we'd already missed our targets on draft weekend.

We WILL be drafting at least two Tackles in this draft, and a third Tackle late on the third day might be brought in to compete for the swing Tackle/developmental role.

Add Isaiah Wilson to your draft list. He's a higher rated prospect than many on your list. A couple of your guys won't play Tackle in the NFL. Poor feet will send them inside.
 
