 Our pass rush and PPG | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our pass rush and PPG

royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
24,714
Reaction score
30,462
Location
New Jersey
Perusing the stats I see we are 3rd in the league in sacks w 24 through 7 games which is quite impressive. I also like how our sacks are spread among a lot of players - Chubb, Gink and Sieler all have 4. Wilkins 3.5. Ogbah 2.5. Also, Chubb and Holland are tied for team lead in forced fumbles w 3.

Usually when you get a lot of sacks - as we are - you don’t give up as many points as we are. We are at 187 PA - or 5th worst in the league. We played a good defensive game at Philly yet still surrendered 31. What gives? Statistically, our D is playing well in most categories - more takeaways would be huge - yet we are giving up 26.7 PPG. Do we expect this to come down as the D gets more comfortable w this system and / or we get healthy in the secondary? I am a bit perplexed as to why our PPG is so high.

Any thoughts?
 
rickd13 said:
The secondary has been close to awful. The linebackers were too, especially the first few games, but Long seems to be stepping it up.
Click to expand...
Our passer rating against is one of the worst in the league - feels inconsistent w the sack numbers. Also, people aren’t going deep on us - so it’s a lot of nickel and dime / high %age throws seem to be chewing us up. YPA against us isn’t bad at 6.8 and YPC are 3.9.
 
rickd13 said:
The secondary has been close to awful. The linebackers were too, especially the first few games, but Long seems to be stepping it up.
Click to expand...
I agree, and Long had an excellent game Sunday.

If we get a healthy Howard and Ramsey back soon the defense will get much better, especially since the front four are definitely pressuring right now
 
I would agree on the secondary issues. We have been pretty beat up back there and teams can move the ball on us through the air.

I'm also a bit surprise by the sack totals....much better than I would have thought. When you think of how many opportunities there were against the Eagles and Bills and Hurts/Allen were able to slip out of a tackle or just get away from the rush.....a few of those tackles get finished and our totals would be much higher.
 
lynx said:
I agree, and Long had an excellent game Sunday.

If we get a healthy Howard and Ramsey back soon the defense will get much better, especially since the front four are definitely pressuring right now
Click to expand...
I also think a healthy Howard and Ramsey give you a much better Holland and Kohou
 
Also, I believe IIRC we had 7 sacks against the Giants, which are almost dead last in this category for obvious reasons. Another way to pad stats that will start to mess with rankings. Not that it's a bad thing to do that, I mean you play who you play, but it does start to skew the stats when you play these dumpster fire teams.
 
Bob512 said:
I would agree on the secondary issues. We have been pretty beat up back there and teams can move the ball on us through the air.

I'm also a bit surprise by the sack totals....much better than I would have thought. When you think of how many opportunities there were against the Eagles and Bills and Hurts/Allen were able to slip out of a tackle or just get away from the rush.....a few of those tackles get finished and our totals would be much higher.
Click to expand...
Don’t want to derail, but the slipping out of sacks and extending plays like Allen and Hurts can do - it’s the one thing I wish Tua was better at - just being faster of an athlete. Carry on
 
royalshank said:
Our passer rating against is one of the worst in the league - feels inconsistent w the sack numbers. Also, people aren’t going deep on us - so it’s a lot of nickel and dime / high %age throws seem to be chewing us up. YPA against us isn’t bad at 6.8 and YPC are 3.9.
Click to expand...
In regards to this one and from my eye test/PFF glances, our groups are not tackling well, like, at all. Linebackers are the worst. We are allowing small plays to turn into big plays and that's really really really problematic.
 
The secondary is playing without 3 potential or previous starters. They have a veteran at one CB who at best is a has been but more likely a never was, #33. Then we have a UDFA playing slot or corner depending on where needed. X is not the man he was, one safety has missed time, what did you expect. We also have those who basically want Holland cut because he's not All World at this point with all the chaos around him. Before you cry that we're a "soft team", if you not hurting after 7 NFL games it's because your sitting the bench, that's just reality.
 
Secondary, due to injuries, is probably at the lowest talent level as a whole since they gave up on Sean Smith/Vontae Davis duo and rebuilt.

I'm actually amazed they are 3rd in sacks.
 
E30M3 said:
In regards to this one and from my eye test/PFF glances, our groups are not tackling well, like, at all. Linebackers are the worst. We are allowing small plays to turn into big plays and that's really really really problematic.
Click to expand...
It does seem that small passes are breaking tackles, getting to the sticks etc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom