Our pass rush and PPG

Perusing the stats I see we are 3rd in the league in sacks w 24 through 7 games which is quite impressive. I also like how our sacks are spread among a lot of players - Chubb, Gink and Sieler all have 4. Wilkins 3.5. Ogbah 2.5. Also, Chubb and Holland are tied for team lead in forced fumbles w 3.



Usually when you get a lot of sacks - as we are - you don’t give up as many points as we are. We are at 187 PA - or 5th worst in the league. We played a good defensive game at Philly yet still surrendered 31. What gives? Statistically, our D is playing well in most categories - more takeaways would be huge - yet we are giving up 26.7 PPG. Do we expect this to come down as the D gets more comfortable w this system and / or we get healthy in the secondary? I am a bit perplexed as to why our PPG is so high.



Any thoughts?