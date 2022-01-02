Our playoffs chances are not gone completely at all

juniorseau55
The raiders won this week, and we can make it to the playoffs but everything will revolve around us beating the Pats, and also the raiders losing to the chargers. After watching this game it became painfully
obvious that our team needs to figure out a lot of things to be able to win.
Recap:
1. Dolphins Win
2. Raiders loss
3. Nothing else matters
