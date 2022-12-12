Our problems began in the 2nd half of the Houston game

EPBro said: It's not hard to figure out.



Our offense is specifically designed around attacking the middle of the field with dagger, levels and crosser concepts along with the RPO.



When there is ZERO respect given to the R part of the RPO the backers can get depth and start to cheat to play the pass.



The first team to actually do this against us was Cleveland, and we made them pay dearly in the running game.



Our inability to adjust on O here last night was bizarre. Even with them sitting on their heels when we ran the ball we didn't block it well enough up front.



And as someone in the other thread mentioned, our inability to get off the field on 3rd down plus the play calling is atrocious.

The only thing I still don't understand is why it took so many games for teams to catch on. The Texans seemingly figured it out in one half. That's incredible in what it says about the level of coaching talent in the NFL. The Texans are nothing and yet. I'm still not sure that Tua isn't hurt, and therefore his mechanics are just off, or the entire league of NFL football is just that corrupt and fixed. Like, they expect us to believe a quarterback who had been only having a few incompletions each week has suddenly done aflip and is barely completing 10% of his pass attempts in the first halves of football games. That's some rich bullshit. This isn't WWE, and even if it is so that's not. Do better.If the only issue we are facing are linebackers quickly dropping back, well then where did all of our short passes, screens, and tosses go? We used to pick the field apart and spread the ball around, but all of a sudden we seem veryhappy, and I don't understand that. We don't have a QB with a big arm, and many of our best offensive plays early in the season were on 10 and 12 yard passes that became home run plays... how does McDaniels NOT SEE THIS.It's very crazy and quite surreal witnessing this team. It's incredibly irrational and doesn't at all seem like a thing a real sports team does. I'm really not sure about the credibility of the NFL and wasn't even before starting to watch again this year.