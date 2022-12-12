 Our problems began in the 2nd half of the Houston game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our problems began in the 2nd half of the Houston game

royalshank

royalshank

Can’t move the ball. Can’t score off of a drive. No Waddle. Got away from worked during the win steak - spreading the ball around, running it a bit more. Tyreek Hill big plays are the entire offense right now. Not a recipe for success. We’ve regressed to Adam Gase levels. With all of the talent we have and the way we CAN look, why???
 
zucca

We didn't change anything. You're right. The Texans figured something out. The last 2 teams have copied them. To be simplistic, they dropped the LBs quickly and deep and made that throw over the LBs and in front of the safeties almost impossible. We haven't adjusted. Seems Mikey is being stubborn and believing it should still work but from the overhead last night, nobody was open in the middle.
 
Sirspud

Our problems began in the Jets game when McD was down to his 3rd QB in ten days after 1 play and still decided to spend the entire game passing the ball rather than feeding an RB who was averaging more per run than the team was per pass. That failure to adjust to circumstances by the coach has tarnished many a game since, like the second half of the Texans game where the game was won at half if we simply did not extend the game with clock stoppages, and we proceeded to pass the ball unsuccessfully nearly every down and left the door open to a bad team, generating negative momentum we've carried with us.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

zucca said:
We didn't change anything. You're right. The Texans figured something out. The last 2 teams have copied them. To be simplistic, they dropped the LBs quickly and deep and made that throw over the LBs and in front of the safeties almost impossible. We haven't adjusted. Seems Mikey is being stubborn and believing it should still work but from the overhead last night, nobody was open in the middle.
Gotta be able to run the ball to counter that and get the LB's up and attacking the line again.
 
EPBro

It's not hard to figure out.

Our offense is specifically designed around attacking the middle of the field with dagger, levels and crosser concepts along with the RPO.

When there is ZERO respect given to the R part of the RPO the backers can get depth and start to cheat to play the pass.

The first team to actually do this against us was Cleveland, and we made them pay dearly in the running game.

Our inability to adjust on O here last night was bizarre. Even with them sitting on their heels when we ran the ball we didn't block it well enough up front.

And as someone in the other thread mentioned, our inability to get off the field on 3rd down plus the play calling is atrocious.
 
Third Eye

Sirspud said:
Our problems began in the Jets game when McD was down to his 3rd QB in ten days after 1 play and still decided to spend the entire game passing the ball rather than feeding an RB who was averaging more per run than the team was per pass. That failure to adjust to circumstances by the coach has tarnished many a game since, like the second half of the Texans game where the game was won at half if we simply did not extend the game with clock stoppages, and we proceeded to pass the ball unsuccessfully nearly every down and left the door open to a bad team, generating negative momentum we've carried with us.
This is a spot on post.
 
there is not just one thing here.....a lot needs to be fixed and I don’t see it getting fixed this week playing on a short week at Buffalo. Wish I had better news but we've seen this movie before......different actors but the same script with the same ending
 
traptses

EPBro said:
It's not hard to figure out.

Our offense is specifically designed around attacking the middle of the field with dagger, levels and crosser concepts along with the RPO.

When there is ZERO respect given to the R part of the RPO the backers can get depth and start to cheat to play the pass.

The first team to actually do this against us was Cleveland, and we made them pay dearly in the running game.

Our inability to adjust on O here last night was bizarre. Even with them sitting on their heels when we ran the ball we didn't block it well enough up front.

And as someone in the other thread mentioned, our inability to get off the field on 3rd down plus the play calling is atrocious.
I think this is exactly it. I don’t think it’s that there’s something wrong with Tua. Or something wrong with our receivers. Or something wrong with our offense… other than what’s been wrong with it all season. Teams are beginning to realize they can stop our run game with their front 4, and drop everyone else to the middle of the field. We have to emphasize fixing our run game, and I think our offense can make that jump to the next level
 
royalshank

traptses said:
I think this is exactly it. I don’t think it’s that there’s something wrong with Tua. Or something wrong with our receivers. Or something wrong with our offense… other than what’s been wrong with it all season. Teams are beginning to realize they can stop our run game with their front 4, and drop everyone else to the middle of the field. We have to emphasize fixing our run game, and I think our offense can make that jump to the next level
If we actually tried to run it a bit more - and D to believe we might keep on running it, it might help.
 
E30M3

traptses said:
I think this is exactly it. I don’t think it’s that there’s something wrong with Tua. Or something wrong with our receivers. Or something wrong with our offense… other than what’s been wrong with it all season. Teams are beginning to realize they can stop our run game with their front 4, and drop everyone else to the middle of the field. We have to emphasize fixing our run game, and I think our offense can make that jump to the next level
Hard to do when we are missing either 1 or both tackles and/or our starting RB. Just so many offensive injuries to deal with over and over.
 
AgentXof12

EPBro said:
It's not hard to figure out.

Our offense is specifically designed around attacking the middle of the field with dagger, levels and crosser concepts along with the RPO.

When there is ZERO respect given to the R part of the RPO the backers can get depth and start to cheat to play the pass.

The first team to actually do this against us was Cleveland, and we made them pay dearly in the running game.

Our inability to adjust on O here last night was bizarre. Even with them sitting on their heels when we ran the ball we didn't block it well enough up front.

And as someone in the other thread mentioned, our inability to get off the field on 3rd down plus the play calling is atrocious.
The only thing I still don't understand is why it took so many games for teams to catch on. The Texans seemingly figured it out in one half. That's incredible in what it says about the level of coaching talent in the NFL. The Texans are nothing and yet they seemingly figured it out. I'm still not sure that Tua isn't hurt, and therefore his mechanics are just off, or the entire league of NFL football is just that corrupt and fixed. Like, they expect us to believe a quarterback who had been only having a few incompletions each week has suddenly done a polar opposite flip and is barely completing 10% of his pass attempts in the first halves of football games. That's some rich bullshit. This isn't WWE, and even if it is so that's not good writing. Do better.

If the only issue we are facing are linebackers quickly dropping back, well then where did all of our short passes, screens, and tosses go? We used to pick the field apart and spread the ball around, but all of a sudden we seem very go deep happy, and I don't understand that. We don't have a QB with a big arm, and many of our best offensive plays early in the season were on 10 and 12 yard passes that became home run plays... how does McDaniels NOT SEE THIS.

It's very crazy and quite surreal witnessing this team. It's incredibly irrational and doesn't at all seem like a thing a real sports team does. I'm really not sure about the credibility of the NFL and wasn't even before starting to watch again this year.
 
Austin Tatious

I hope Wilson isn‘t hurt too bad and returns soon. He runs like he’s shot out of a cannon. We need to run more.

McD knows how to counter what we’ve seen the past 3 weeks. Time to do it. We saw some adjustments last night later in the game where guys broke out and not in, i.e., throws away from the middle.
 
