Our projected fronts for the remainder of the season

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 6,201
- Reaction score
- 6,881
- Location
- SO CAL
Here's the primary fronts I expect to see us use in the remainder of the season as we prepare for Buffalo and the playoffs vs Jackson / Mahomes
Our 50/ 5-2 Look (A variation of the 3-4) So far this is our most frequently used formation.
WOLB DE NT DE SOLB
Phillips Ogbah / Seiler Davis Wilkins Chubb
ILB ILB
Our Big front 4-3 Elephant (A 4-3 variation we've already been using since Bengals game)
DE DT DT DE SOLB
Chubb Wilkins Davis Ogbah/ Seiler Phillips
ILB ILB
Our 40 Nickel look (This 4 man rush look may become a frequently used defense now that we have a legit 4 Rushers
DE DT DT DE
Phillips Ogbah Wilkins Chubb
S/CB LB LB
? / Kohou Tindall Baker
Unfortunately the site doesn't support the spacing as I did it but you get the idea if you look at placement
Our 50/ 5-2 Look (A variation of the 3-4) So far this is our most frequently used formation.
WOLB DE NT DE SOLB
Phillips Ogbah / Seiler Davis Wilkins Chubb
ILB ILB
Our Big front 4-3 Elephant (A 4-3 variation we've already been using since Bengals game)
DE DT DT DE SOLB
Chubb Wilkins Davis Ogbah/ Seiler Phillips
ILB ILB
Our 40 Nickel look (This 4 man rush look may become a frequently used defense now that we have a legit 4 Rushers
DE DT DT DE
Phillips Ogbah Wilkins Chubb
S/CB LB LB
? / Kohou Tindall Baker
Unfortunately the site doesn't support the spacing as I did it but you get the idea if you look at placement