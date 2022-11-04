 Our projected fronts for the remainder of the season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our projected fronts for the remainder of the season

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Here's the primary fronts I expect to see us use in the remainder of the season as we prepare for Buffalo and the playoffs vs Jackson / Mahomes

Our 50/ 5-2 Look (A variation of the 3-4) So far this is our most frequently used formation.
WOLB DE NT DE SOLB
Phillips Ogbah / Seiler Davis Wilkins Chubb

ILB ILB


Our Big front 4-3 Elephant (A 4-3 variation we've already been using since Bengals game)

DE DT DT DE SOLB
Chubb Wilkins Davis Ogbah/ Seiler Phillips

ILB ILB


Our 40 Nickel look (This 4 man rush look may become a frequently used defense now that we have a legit 4 Rushers
DE DT DT DE
Phillips Ogbah Wilkins Chubb

S/CB LB LB
? / Kohou Tindall Baker

Unfortunately the site doesn't support the spacing as I did it but you get the idea if you look at placement
 
Danny

Danny

you think Tidall will actually start getting snaps on defense?
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

1Dolfan said:
i dont think Ogbah is a DT in a nickle, maybe the dime.
Yeah I tend to agree, but I think that 4-3 look is based on getting maximum pass rush and guys that can run down Allen, Mahomes, Jackson.
We've put Phillips inside so I'm guessing we'd be ok with Ogbah.
 
