Our projected fronts for the remainder of the season

Here's the primary fronts I expect to see us use in the remainder of the season as we prepare for Buffalo and the playoffs vs Jackson / Mahomes



Our 50/ 5-2 Look (A variation of the 3-4) So far this is our most frequently used formation.

WOLB DE NT DE SOLB

Phillips Ogbah / Seiler Davis Wilkins Chubb



ILB ILB





Our Big front 4-3 Elephant (A 4-3 variation we've already been using since Bengals game)



DE DT DT DE SOLB

Chubb Wilkins Davis Ogbah/ Seiler Phillips



ILB ILB





Our 40 Nickel look (This 4 man rush look may become a frequently used defense now that we have a legit 4 Rushers

DE DT DT DE

Phillips Ogbah Wilkins Chubb



S/CB LB LB

? / Kohou Tindall Baker



Unfortunately the site doesn't support the spacing as I did it but you get the idea if you look at placement