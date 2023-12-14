Our Red Zone and Goal to Go Efficiency

Dolphins film study: What went wrong in Miami’s collapse vs. Titans? — Miami Herald The Miami Dolphins were dealt a stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans, and each phase of the ball had a role in the frustrating defeat.

Is not as good as it was in the beginning of the year. I fact, our goal to go offense is 5th worst in the league for about 8 weeks or so. How do we fix this?Keep dialing up those fades, though!In case you can’t open it :Through six weeks, the Dolphins had a red zone touchdown rate of 80.8 percent, according to TruMedia, which led the NFL and would be the highest by a team since at least 2000. Miami was slightly less successful in goal-to-go situations, converting 77.3 percent of such opportunities into touchdowns.The Dolphins have struggled in recent weeks in both categories, though. Since Week 7, Miami has converted 57.9 percent of red zone opportunities into touchdowns, which ranks 16th in the NFL. The Dolphins have also reached the end zone on 58.3 percent of goal-to-go tries, which is tied with the Titans for the fifth-worst mark in the league.Miami was 2 of 5 in the red zone against Tennessee and 1 of 4 in goal-to-go situations, and this includes the Dolphins’ opening possession, when the offense got to the Titans’ 2-yard line but lost a fumble after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stripped.”