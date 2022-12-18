Our red zone conversion rate the past 3 games: 25%

We couldn't sniff the end zone against LAC, but last night's game was ours to lose. This isn't a personnel problem, it's a problem McDaniel alone needs to figure out. To squander that many opportunities and expect to win is completely unrealistic.



And for reference: Detroit the last 3 games: 90%. Buffalo right behind them at 88.9%. Buffalo didn't waste a single opportunity last night when it counted (i.e. in position to score).