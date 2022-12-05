 Our Remaining Schedule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our Remaining Schedule

Asides from the wrist slashing some are having in some of the threads, how bad Tua was,etc we are still in good shape to not only make the playoffs but win the division also. I am keeping the faith as a fan, what is there to do? Anyway, let's look at our remaining schedule:

12/11 @ LAC- Will be a tough game, but I give us the edge offensively and even though Herbert is a solid QB, I think we can get in his head and get a W. Chargers are nothing special.

@ Buffalo-At our biggest rival with AFCE ramifications. Tough one to call, but again if Tua and company play like we know they can, Buffalo is more than beatable.

Christmas Day-Home versus GB-In years past,I would not give us any hope in this game, even being at home, but I feel confident in this one. Rodgers might not even play, and we have the far superior talent. Just take care of business from the first whistle and we will be fine.

New Year's Day-@ NE-Again, a tough AFCE matchup but we matchup way better with them than we have in years past so I have faith this one can be different.

Week 18-Home versus NYJ-Tough call but again think we have more talent as long as we show that.

I think we will finish the season 4-1 and 12-5 total. Winning the division and going into the playoffs with some confidence. Our loss will be to one of the division rivals I think but, and call me whatever you want to call me, we can win all these games brothers. Defense just has to step it up just a tad and it can happen.

Today was bad, but still a lot of season left.
 
I hope they bounce back but don't pretend we haven't seen this movie before. First they have to NOT be the same old Dolphins before they get the benefit of the doubt. That includes not shitting the bed to end the year and winning a fugging playoff game.

I have faith they'll end the curse. This game looked like an anomaly. Time to see what the coach and QB are made of.

Mistakes absolutely need to be learned from. QB has the yips and you keep calling the same plays. Run the damn ball. Adjust to the 3rd string QB and not make him look like Joe Montana. This is all day 1 stuff ...
 
DrMultimedia said:
If we can't beat the Chargers we are in trouble. Critical game.
There is zero reason, barring injuries or a repeat of what we saw today (doubt that will happen again soon), that we should lose that game. Chargers don't seem to play like a real "team" to me...can't put a finger on it exactly, but they just seem disjointed.

Tua needs to figure out what caused his issues today and get it fixed ASAP...that can't become a trend.
 
We get all 5 and still win division and the #1 seed is still possible.

NFC loss, sucks given the situation, but not season deciding by any stretch.

Everything we need to accomplish is in front us of. #2 seed and division win means at least two home playoff games at a minimum.
 
You mind if you pass that joint to me

😂
 
I don’t see how we travel to buffalo and get a w. I think that is a loss 8 out of 10 tries.

The other games are winnable. G*d I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the Jets are the most worrisome beyond buffalo.
 
I honestly see 3-2 or 2-3 in the last 5. Not because we lost today and I’m reacting to that but because it’s tough sledding, mostly on the road and you need a consistent ground game to go into Buffalo and NE and have a chance in those games. We ran the ball 8 times today in a road game. We haven’t really stuck to the run all year. I think that could bite us. 11-6 is where I think w land. 12-5 I’d be thrilled. 10-7 wouldn’t surprise me but I’d be upset. 9-8 or 8-9 and, err, I don’t even want to think about that
 
royalshank said:
I honestly see 3-2 or 2-3 in the last 5. Not because we lost today and I’m reacting to that but because it’s tough sledding, mostly on the road and you need a consistent ground game to go into Buffalo and NE and have a chance in those games. We ran the ball 8 times today in a road game. We haven’t really stuck to the run all year. I think that could bite us. 11-6 is where I think w land. 12-5 I’d be thrilled. 10-7 wouldn’t surprise me but I’d be upset. 9-8 or 8-9 and, err, I don’t even want to think about that
100% agree.
 
Today's loss was a huge disappointment as I had such high hopes to win the #1 seed. At this point I'd be happy to get a wildcard spot which is definitely a possibility. We should be able to win 2-3 more games.
 
Miami isn’t winning the division. I can see 10-7 at best. Will that be enough for the 6-7 seed? No clue.
 
