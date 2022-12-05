Asides from the wrist slashing some are having in some of the threads, how bad Tua was,etc we are still in good shape to not only make the playoffs but win the division also. I am keeping the faith as a fan, what is there to do? Anyway, let's look at our remaining schedule:



12/11 @ LAC- Will be a tough game, but I give us the edge offensively and even though Herbert is a solid QB, I think we can get in his head and get a W. Chargers are nothing special.



@ Buffalo-At our biggest rival with AFCE ramifications. Tough one to call, but again if Tua and company play like we know they can, Buffalo is more than beatable.



Christmas Day-Home versus GB-In years past,I would not give us any hope in this game, even being at home, but I feel confident in this one. Rodgers might not even play, and we have the far superior talent. Just take care of business from the first whistle and we will be fine.



New Year's Day-@ NE-Again, a tough AFCE matchup but we matchup way better with them than we have in years past so I have faith this one can be different.



Week 18-Home versus NYJ-Tough call but again think we have more talent as long as we show that.



I think we will finish the season 4-1 and 12-5 total. Winning the division and going into the playoffs with some confidence. Our loss will be to one of the division rivals I think but, and call me whatever you want to call me, we can win all these games brothers. Defense just has to step it up just a tad and it can happen.



Today was bad, but still a lot of season left.