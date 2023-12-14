 Our Running Game is better than our Passing Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our Running Game is better than our Passing Game

The only thing that has been consistent this year is our running game. Everyone talking about Tyreek numbers but actually, the running numbers has been better. Monstert is about the single rushing TD record ..imagine if we had been running in the red zone he would have already broken it and we would be 10-3. McDaniel needs to activate Chris Brooks now. Throw in some running back screens to compliment the pass, and stop this focus only on Tyreek Hill. Almost every loss this year has been defined by unsuccessful pass plays when we should have been running the ball. Even when backups are in the running game still works.

McDaniel has to let the passing game be set up by the run. Time to play hard-nosed football. Play by Play one at a time eat the clock and leave the Jets no room to breathe.
The running game and Defense can win this week if McDaniel realizes Plan B needs to be Plan A.
 
I agree with you that the running is ahead of the passing NOW. But that's only because the linemen we are using because of the injuries happen to be better at run blocking.
 
