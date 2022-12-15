 Our Safeties and Other Items | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our Safeties and Other Items

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
5,342
Reaction score
11,475
Location
A Cardboard Box
Rowe is out so that leaves Jevon Holland paired up with either Verone McKinley III or Clayton Fejedelem. We might elevate a safety, perhaps Jamal Perry.

We have 5 healthy CBs. They have been practicing reps at safety as well.

Eric Fisher may be our LT if Armstead falters/gets further injured.

If Wilson (hip) does not play on Saturday, Gaskin would get carries behind Mostert.

Above info garnered from the Herald.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

FINS 4 THE WIN
Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
9,427
Reaction score
15,644
Location
Davie, FL - From: Kingston, Jamaica
I read today that they’ve been working with Igbinoghene at safety as well. Who knows. Maybe he gets his number called, makes an impact, then eventually a successful transition. Many corners have, albeit usually later in their careers when that boundary speed diminishes.

Edit:

 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,617
Reaction score
23,251
Location
New Jersey
Stoobz said:
Rowe is out so that leaves Jevon Holland paired up with either Verone McKinley III or Clayton Fejedelem. We might elevate a safety, perhaps Jamal Perry.

We have 5 healthy CBs. They have been practicing reps at safety as well.

Eric Fisher may be our LT if Armstead falters/gets further injured.

If Wilson (hip) does not play on Saturday, Gaskin would get carries behind Mostert.

Above info garnered from the Herald.
Click to expand...
What happened to Rowe? He made some nice sticks in the Charger game
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom