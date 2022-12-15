Our Safeties and Other Items

Rowe is out so that leaves Jevon Holland paired up with either Verone McKinley III or Clayton Fejedelem. We might elevate a safety, perhaps Jamal Perry.



We have 5 healthy CBs. They have been practicing reps at safety as well.



Eric Fisher may be our LT if Armstead falters/gets further injured.



If Wilson (hip) does not play on Saturday, Gaskin would get carries behind Mostert.



Above info garnered from the Herald.