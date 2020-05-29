Our Stadium Turf?

We seem to be challenged with maintaining our turf each year. Our hopes were that we'd have no issues when we got rid of the damned baseball diamond. Each year it seems to be either soggy or trampled from another event. Does anyone have inside info into this and what they are doing to rectify? Would also love to see it where the U and the Phins don't play in MIA on the same weekend. Nothing is worse than when it's our stadium and we're having to play in the junk.

Right now we are scheduled to play 4 times on the same week as the U does. So that makes us play second fiddle in our own stadium with trampled grass. I know there are lots of Canes fans on here but the U does make enough money to eventually get their own stadium. Is there a plan for that?

Hopefully someone can enlighten us on what can be done to ensure that the Dolphins have proper turf in their stadium.
 
Don’t know much but I do know they don’t have a surface that is permanent, the talk of the drive through thing at the stadium tells me the Turf will be mobile and not have the chance to truly adhere to the ground..
 
Ross bought land a year or so back near loxahatche. We now grow our own sod. It has been improving but will only get better.
Right. But as DJ said, how do we do things like the Drive-In and other concerts without adversely impacting our turf?
 
They should just switch to field turf. It would be easier to maintain and they wouldn't have to switch it out all the time. It's not like the old hard astro turf they used to use.
 
They should just switch to field turf. It would be easier to maintain and they wouldn't have to switch it out all the time. It's not like the old hard astro turf they used to use.
Sure. It's just a shame to have an open stadium in the most fertile area of the country landscaping wise and put in plastic grass because we can't get our sh!t together.
 
Since the beginning our Fins were brought in to share the Orange Bowl which was paid for from money generated by U of M and Bowl games. They paid rent to the city of Miami
I'm sure back then Canes fans objected to the pro's tearing up their field
It's flipped now and the Canes pay rent
They have been pushing for many years to have their own field and even commissioned a look at tropical field as a place for it
It will happen someday.
 
Since the beginning our Fins were brought in to share the Orange Bowl which was paid for from money generated by U of M and Bowl games. They paid rent to the city of Miami
I'm sure back then Canes fans objected to the pro's tearing up their field
It's flipped now and the Canes pay rent
They have been pushing for many years to have their own field and even commissioned a look at tropical field as a place for it
It will happen someday.
Good. I mean UM makes silly money compared to every other Florida college they can swing it. It's our house. Let them go find there's hopefully soon. Until then, play softly my friends....
 
Good. I mean UM makes silly money compared to every other Florida college they can swing it. It's our house. Let them go find there's hopefully soon. Until then, play softly my friends....
Just not when playing your team which we thumped at Hard Rock last time you guys came to town :)

Sorry. That was off topic

Go Canes
 
If I'm not mistaken, they pull out the old turf and put in new on a regular basis. So in the case of the drive in, they just replace it before a game.
I'm just a dabbler in landscaping but wouldn't it then not be able to take root in time? I know if I put down new sod in my yard on Friday night, you don't want to walk on it on Friday. Sure the landscaping for HRS is way more advanced but sod still needs to take root....
 
I'm just a dabbler in landscaping but wouldn't it then not be able to take root in time? I know if I put down new sod in my yard on Friday night, you don't want to walk on it on Friday. Sure the landscaping for HRS is way more advanced but sod still needs to take root....
They don't need it to take root. They just need it to hold up for that game. Lay sod, play game, pull sod, lay new sod, play game, etc.
 
