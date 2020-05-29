Our Stadium Turf?

We seem to be challenged with maintaining our turf each year. Our hopes were that we'd have no issues when we got rid of the damned baseball diamond. Each year it seems to be either soggy or trampled from another event. Does anyone have inside info into this and what they are doing to rectify? Would also love to see it where the U and the Phins don't play in MIA on the same weekend. Nothing is worse than when it's our stadium and we're having to play in the junk.



Right now we are scheduled to play 4 times on the same week as the U does. So that makes us play second fiddle in our own stadium with trampled grass. I know there are lots of Canes fans on here but the U does make enough money to eventually get their own stadium. Is there a plan for that?



Hopefully someone can enlighten us on what can be done to ensure that the Dolphins have proper turf in their stadium.