Our team is a bit banged up….

lynx

Not sure why eight of those guys are on it when they are vet resting or now FP. Is that some kind of rule now if there were on it the week before or something they must be on the following week?

I'd say the only legit injury is Tua and likely X, but Robert Jones still not practicing is a bit concerning. If I had to guess I'd say everyone plays except Tua, Crossen and Carter.

Last year when Howard played injured though, he wasn't very good, I'd rest him again and see what happens
 
EJay

Tyreek added today.
Just another example why Thursday games with only 3 days rest is a terrible thing. It’s just exasperated the injury bug.

The NFL should 86 all Thursday games, except maybe Thanksgiving. But they won’t because of the Billion dollar contract. Which proves their “concern” over player safety is just more virtue signaling.
 
Miami 13

I guess football is a brutal game that causes injury to the body. I have known that all along but it appears some people are just finding this out.
Jets are certainly in a little better shape right now.
 
