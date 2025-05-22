Our Weakest Areas...

Charlie Rivers
Miami Dolphins Weakest Areas
(2025-26):
Trenches (Offensive and Defensive Line)
Miami identified size and depth on both the offensive and defensive lines as their biggest weakness entering the offseason, especially after losing key veterans like Calais Campbell, Da'Shawn Hand, Kendall Lamm, and Terron Armstead.
The team used half of its 2025 draft picks on large linemen to address these issues, but experience and proven talent remain concerns, particularly at defensive tackle where only Zach Sieler has meaningful starting experience.
Secondary (Cornerback and Safety)
The Dolphins have a "massive hole at cornerback" after the draft, with significant questions about depth and starting quality in the secondary.
Safety depth is also a concern, especially if injuries occur, putting extra pressure on an already thin cornerback group.
Offensive Line Stability
With potential departures or retirements among starting guards and left tackle Terron Armstead, the offensive line remains a critical area needing improvement to protect Tua Tagovailoa and support the run game.
Quarterback Depth
The team lacks a reliable backup quarterback, which is especially problematic given Tua Tagovailoa's injury history.
