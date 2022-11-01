Our window is open right now

You strike while the iron is hot.



I’m not sure what some folks thought that whole tear down and rebuild process we began in 2019 was for. But I’ll tell you: it was to stock up on young talent, land a franchise QB, and go all-in while he was on his rookie contract.



The best window any team has for a Super Bowl run is if they have an elite QB on a rookie deal. That’s the only time you’ll ever have a top QB at a reasonable price. Tua’s cap hit this year is $8.2M and next year it’ll be $9.6M. If he continues on his current path of development, he will be in line for a massive deal following his 5th-year option.



Dak has a cap hit of $19.7M this year and $49M next year. Allen has a cap hit of $16M this year, $39M the following year, and up and up after that. Mahomes has a cap hit of $35M this year and $46M the year after that. After this year, Watson will have a cap hit of $54M every season.



That’s what is coming down the pipe for Miami. Why do you think the Chiefs had to get rid of Tyreek? It's because there's only so much money to go around when you're paying a QB $35-50M.



The time to strike is when your QB is locked-in on a team friendly deal. That’s when you can leverage the rest of your cap space to acquire proven, top-end talent at key positions: T + CB + EDGE. Miami has done just that with X, Armstead and now Chubb.



For everyone b*tching and complaining about what we’ve just traded away, I’m really not sure what you are waiting for. This is our time. This is when our window is open. We’ve got the top WR duo in the NFL and a franchise QB playing at a top-5 level. We have the horses for a legitimate Super Bowl run THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR. All we’ve got to do is stay healthy, get hot at the right time, and have a few bounces go our way.



If we get B. Jones back at any point then watch out. We'll be able to run our usual defensive scheme again. And you best believe Phillips and Chubb will FEAST.



I became a Miami Dolphins fan in 2007 when I was 14 years old. I’m now 30 and haven’t missed a game since. I didn’t get to experience the glory years like you old f*cks. It’s been nothing but sh*t during my lifetime. And now we have a GM and HC that understand it’s about STACKING TALENT at premium positions. You best believe I’m going to enjoy it while it lasts.



CHECK YOUR PULSE if you ain’t fired up right now. Fortune favours the bold. LFG.



Fins up!