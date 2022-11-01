 Our window is open right now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Our window is open right now

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,830
Reaction score
6,116
Location
Canada
You strike while the iron is hot.

I’m not sure what some folks thought that whole tear down and rebuild process we began in 2019 was for. But I’ll tell you: it was to stock up on young talent, land a franchise QB, and go all-in while he was on his rookie contract.

The best window any team has for a Super Bowl run is if they have an elite QB on a rookie deal. That’s the only time you’ll ever have a top QB at a reasonable price. Tua’s cap hit this year is $8.2M and next year it’ll be $9.6M. If he continues on his current path of development, he will be in line for a massive deal following his 5th-year option.

Dak has a cap hit of $19.7M this year and $49M next year. Allen has a cap hit of $16M this year, $39M the following year, and up and up after that. Mahomes has a cap hit of $35M this year and $46M the year after that. After this year, Watson will have a cap hit of $54M every season.

That’s what is coming down the pipe for Miami. Why do you think the Chiefs had to get rid of Tyreek? It's because there's only so much money to go around when you're paying a QB $35-50M.

The time to strike is when your QB is locked-in on a team friendly deal. That’s when you can leverage the rest of your cap space to acquire proven, top-end talent at key positions: T + CB + EDGE. Miami has done just that with X, Armstead and now Chubb.

For everyone b*tching and complaining about what we’ve just traded away, I’m really not sure what you are waiting for. This is our time. This is when our window is open. We’ve got the top WR duo in the NFL and a franchise QB playing at a top-5 level. We have the horses for a legitimate Super Bowl run THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR. All we’ve got to do is stay healthy, get hot at the right time, and have a few bounces go our way.

If we get B. Jones back at any point then watch out. We'll be able to run our usual defensive scheme again. And you best believe Phillips and Chubb will FEAST.

I became a Miami Dolphins fan in 2007 when I was 14 years old. I’m now 30 and haven’t missed a game since. I didn’t get to experience the glory years like you old f*cks. It’s been nothing but sh*t during my lifetime. And now we have a GM and HC that understand it’s about STACKING TALENT at premium positions. You best believe I’m going to enjoy it while it lasts.

CHECK YOUR PULSE if you ain’t fired up right now. Fortune favours the bold. LFG.

Fins up!
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,730
Reaction score
5,361
Would have liked to improve the OL as the performance of the OL will determine how far this team goes.

I guess they feel the return of Austin Jackson will be a boost but I would have liked to see more done there.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,378
Reaction score
19,691
Absolutely! Great, great post.

I'm a little offended by being called an old f%#k, but otherwise can't agree more. I'll get over it. Lol.

The Dolphins are 5-0 in games Tua has finished. McDaniel has bested Bellichick, McDermott, John Harbaugh and Tomlin among the five wins.

The passing game is championship caliber. The run game has shown signs the last few weeks.

The defense, despite a ravaged secondary, is doing enough.

If not now, when do you go for it?
 
Notso

Notso

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 18, 2010
Messages
442
Reaction score
467
Location
Boise, Idaho
I'm pretty confident Tua is elite, health is the biggest concern...

Going all in while having an elite qb on a rookie deal is best case scenario.

The question is really about his extension... Out of any qb in the league, I could see Tua taking a team-friendly deal to maintain the talent around him. He just seems like that type of kid.
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
2,830
Reaction score
6,116
Location
Canada
Notso said:
I'm pretty confident Tua is elite, health is the biggest concern...

Going all in while having an elite qb on a rookie deal is best case scenario.

The question is really about his extension... Out of any qb in the league, I could see Tua taking a team-friendly deal to maintain the talent around him. He just seems like that type of kid.
Click to expand...
Agreed 100%

He’ll get paid, but he won’t gouge us, not in his nature
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
5,963
Reaction score
4,705
This is my concern. Is this a one year window because of our cap situation next season? We also have a rookie head coach making rookie head coaching mistakes
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom