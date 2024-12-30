 Out****ingstanding! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Out****ingstanding!

Mike! Go **** yourself! But you live to see another day...

Snoop! Way to go mother******! that's what I'm talking about!

OL... Lets just skip that one....

Defense, ****ing A! Yall usually make **** QBs look like HOFers, Not today!

Great win on the road, we live to see another day... DIE HARD mother****ers!!!
 
now tell us how you really feel
 
The season obviously hasn't gone as we all hoped it would, but as a Dolphins fan you have to be happy to enter Week 18 with a playoff clinching scenario. I know people are hard on McDaniel, but he does deserve some credit of holding the team together after a 2-6 start and playing a meaningful game in the final week.
 
Absolutely!
 
He was amazing! the OL played like **** today and he bailed them out, in a very different way Tua usually does...
 
