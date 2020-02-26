Out of the box, combine results == NFL success? (Tackles)

Since its combine week, I thought I'd dive into how combine results actually correlate to NFL production. While I'm only getting started on this, there's really not a whole lot that clearly tips the scale one way or another at first glance. Some of it though, does seem to matter.Before we get into this I posted a poll to gauge interest on the subject. This is quite time consuming and if nobody gives a **** I just wont keep doing those. So if you like that stuff, just click on the position groups that you'd like me to do this sort of analysis on and you'll effectively tell me 1) You're interested in that sort of analysis and 2) What positions you are interested in.This one's about offensive tackles, I would've started with QB but the honest to god truth is that there was really nothing to talk about in there... The combine for QBs just doesnt tell you anything(Sorry, I dont have access to reliable hand size measurements data).I didnt go with my previous way of doing things in this one... Instead of getting [Elite, Good, Jag, Bust] categories, we'll be going with over 75th percentile vs. the rest. You can effectively view these groups as good vs. bad... I'd rather have less groups with more sample size for this kind of thing, is another way to put it...Size matters?Here are the charts illustrating size for both groups. The good group looks alot more focused around ~ 6'4" 315 while the other group is kind of all over the place, which is to be expected.Good:Not so good:Bench press matters?Average is about the same for both parties... Though the distribution is skewed towards more is better... Nothing under ~183 cones? meh... Although theres a pretty clear threshold... Absolutely nothing over ~8.25 here for the good ones...Shuttle matters...Example of something that doesnt matter... Vertical...Everything remaining looks like the last one, trying to draw conclusions on these wouldnt be wise. Also keep in mind I dont have data on wingspan, arm lenght and hand size so I cant comment on those.Hope you guys find this useful.