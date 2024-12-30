Out of the Doomsday Bunkers, Tua-ites!!! What Say You Now?

marino13zach54
I’m always one to give it to you Tua [enter your own derogatory adjectives here] but I’m not in search of a fight or name-calling.
I’m seriously interested in what you have to say. Because what in de actual fok do we do now?
We don’t know a lot or enough or anything really for that matter but let’s not play coy, the fact that we are a week away from possibly being playoff bound & Tua is sitting… I mean if that doesn’t spell catastrophe without it having to be spoken out loud I don’t know what does.
So, now you have this very good talent that is finding multiple- MULTIPLE- avenues in which not to see the field… what now?
