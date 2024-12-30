 Out of the Doomsday Bunkers, Tua-ites!!! What Say You Now? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Out of the Doomsday Bunkers, Tua-ites!!! What Say You Now?

I’m always one to give it to you Tua [enter your own derogatory adjectives here] but I’m not in search of a fight or name-calling.

I’m seriously interested in what you have to say. Because what in de actual fok do we do now?

We don’t know a lot or enough or anything really for that matter but let’s not play coy, the fact that we are a week away from possibly being playoff bound & Tua is sitting… I mean if that doesn’t spell catastrophe without it having to be spoken out loud I don’t know what does.

So, now you have this very good talent that is finding multiple- MULTIPLE- avenues in which not to see the field… what now?
 
The question should be:

Are "MULTIPLE- avenues in which not to see the field" finding Tua, as opposed to, "Is Tua "finding multiple- MULTIPLE- avenues in which not to see the field".
You know, like being chased by women as opposed to chasing women.

In either case, this is a real problem that the FO needs to find an answer for while they have the time to implement any action they chose to take - or decide to not take.
 
