Over- and Under-Performance

I posted about this in the PFF thread, but it made me interested in hearing some other opinions.

The bright spots on this team are clearly the low-cost FA additions. Brewer, Jonnu Smith, Jordyn Brooks, Calais Campbell. All have come in and been excellent, beyond expectations of most observers.

Meanwhile, invariably, outside of Seiler, the holdovers have underperformed. Hard to think of any player who has played better than expected, whether due to injury or straight-up regression. This includes Tua, Tyreek, Waddle, Mostert, Achane (yes, he’s been solid, but where are the explosive plays, where is the game-breaking speed?), the offensive line with the exception of Brewer, Holland, Ramsey (recent decline, minimal game-changing plays), David Long, etc.

So, the question…why?

The players who have their first exposure to the coaching staff are performing well. Maybe enjoying the less intense approach to practices, the laid-back environment, the “friendly” coaching.

Whereas, the players who have been exposed to this staff for 2-3 years are taking steps backwards. Are they tuning out these coaches? Is the country club approach taking hold in their preparation? Are they no longer buying in to the message?
 
Agree with the conclusion, but I'll tweak the reasoning. It is possible anyone exposed to Mcd's 'system' is destined to deteriorate. TH's 1st/2nd year quite good. This year? waddle this year? The entire O this year? Poor. It seems, after a couple of years, everyone's stats have suffered, even with TT playing. One thing is certain. when just about every players stats deteriorate, it's not the players.
 
I think it’s a combination of a player’s inevitable deterioration (injury, age) and the rest of the league getting tape on what you like to do and scheming how to defend/neutralize it. It’s a very inexact science, but it happens to every team, every time. Some years it’s way more noticeable than others.
 
The knock on Tua is. He really needs to figure out how to win games aka not turn the ball over in big games AT ALL if so only ONCE. he seems to do too much sometimes. I love Tua, I do think he is top 5 but he still needs to figure this **** out. Time is running out. If he is his own worse enemy and teams don't beat him, he beats himself.
 
