Can’t wait for the draft, (AND FREE AGENCY WE ALL FORGET), any of us. I finally believe in the direction of the team. I finally believe in the organization, I have belief in BRING IT! Tank for Tua became a myth for a coach and organization finally. He killed it, he said screw you to everyone in the NFL world with our record. We here are an afterthought. He brought it. Our staff, besides finally gitty, finally has me electric on IQ thanks to management since I was born with a Marino and Dolphins jersey on.