Over/Under, Tua Moving Forward

How many games are you comfortable with Tua missing and moving forward?

  • 0

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • 4-8

    Votes: 1 10.0%

  • >8

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    10
We all know how Tua can play lights out when healthy, hell even banged up. It has been widely discussed here how if Tua misses games this season we should consider moving on. Here is the tough question:

Over/under, if Tua were to miss games, what would your number of missed games be to continue on with him moving forward?

Moving on without him? He could tear his achilles week 2 and I am comfortable bringing him back next year. He is an MVP type player, you just dont let those walk.

The biggest problem with this team is that they refuse to get a quality backup. We need to draft a decent scrambling QB this year in the late rounds as a contingency plan.

I voted 3 games though lol
 
I’ll start thinking about it if or when Tua misses any games this year. And moving forwards isn’t that what Jimmy did running Marino out of town. If that is moving forwards sounds like falling backwards to me.
 
I stand by my original comment.

Why not start a topic "How many women beating the shit out of Xs car or guys Reek bitch slaps are you comfortable with."

Obvious answer is zero on all accounts. I know you are still hung up on your Rogers thing from yesterday. Let it go.
 
It's a fair question just for the sake of debate and discussion. Again, I think it depends on the injury. Concussions would be the big concern. A torn labrum or rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder would make me think.
Other injuries would concern me less.
 
Tatted Tua don’t miss games, he’s built different
 
Agreed, I probably should have qualified it with a non-concussion injury. If he takes another concussion I don't see how he could even play anymore by his own personal health.

For me, he actually has played so well I am starting to think I can accept a few games with some sort of injuries. It used to be 0, even one game missed and I was over it. But he balls so well when he's on I would be remiss to say I couldn't take a game or three to keep that talent.
 
