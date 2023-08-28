 Overall Grade: Brooks? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Overall Grade: Brooks?

jimthefin said:
Brooks get an A?

What do you give Barkley and Taylor and McCaffery and Jacobs and Henry and etc..................?
Click to expand...
why would you ask how we are grading our undrafted rookie running back against some of the best veteran running backs in the league, that likely played little (if at all) in this preseason?
 
The OP asked for an overall grade on Brooks.

He did not say how would you grade him for an UDFA.

Even if he meant that he still isn't getting an A, that is silly.
 
Looks like a keeper to me, but not sure how good of a blocker he is. Also, have to factor in that Brooks has faced second and third stringers.

Like his tough running style. Appears to be pretty natural as a receiver. Haven't seen enough of his blocking.
 
Rev Kev said:
Did Brook run against ones?

No

He should look good but how can he be graded?
Click to expand...
By the same token, he didn't have ones blocking for him either.

If there's a hole, there's a hole and what he did with it can surely be evaluated. If there's no hole, well, you can't evaluate anyone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom