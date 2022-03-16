Overthecap.com says we have only 24 million left

MrChadRico
Anyone know how much the few draft picks will cost us?
We're spending money like a kid in a candy shop and have a new Guard, Ogbah, a 4th string WR and a load of backups to show for it.
Do we have enough money for a good Tackle even left?
