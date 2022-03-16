 Overthecap.com says we have only 24 million left | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Overthecap.com says we have only 24 million left

Anyone know how much the few draft picks will cost us?

We're spending money like a kid in a candy shop and have a new Guard, Ogbah, a 4th string WR and a load of backups to show for it.

Do we have enough money for a good Tackle even left?
 
We can get another 20 mil after the release of a few players
 
wow, in the annals of unreasonable panic.. this is gonna rank pretty high.
 
