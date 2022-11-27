 Pac12 final weekend 2022 thoughts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pac12 final weekend 2022 thoughts

utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

I knew my alma mater would stomp a mudhole in CU. I did not think they'd get into the Cship.

Oregon St got hosed a few times in Q2 but I'm glad they rallied. Really starting to the loathe the U of Nike in Eugene

I'd be thrilled if the Utes lose a close one to Usc but made it to Pasadena again.

p.s. Top 3 college teams.... UGa, TCU, & Michigan
 
