From Pro Football Rumors
Packers To Release CB Jaire Alexander
June 9th, 2025 at 8:03am CST by Adam La Rose
Jaire Alexander‘s time in Green Bay has come to an end. After talks regarding both a trade and a restructure took place this offseason, the Pro Bowl corner will hit free agency. Alexander is being released today, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The team spoke with Alexander’s camp yesterday, Dianna Russini and Matt Schneidman of The Athletic add. It was during that meeting that the 28-year-old learned he would be let go. Instead of continuing to pursue a trade or a pact keeping Alexander in Green Bay at a reduced rate, team and player will now go their separate ways.
Two years remained on the former first-rounder’s contract, one which included nonguaranteed base salaries for the remainder of the pact. Alexander was due to carry cap charges of $24.64MM and $27.02MM, figures which were not feasible from the team’s perspective given his inability to remain healthy in recent years. By making this move after June 1, the Packers will see $17.12MM in cap savings while generating a dead money charge of $7.52MM.
More to come…