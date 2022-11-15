Packers waive Amari Rodgers

BONG SHULA
https://www.nfl.com/news/packers-part-ways-with-former-third-round-wr-amari-rodgers
This is someone I liked coming out of college. Obviously has struggled with fumbles in GB, but they spent a 3rd on him just last year. Seems like a skillset MM could potentially have some fun with, and a change of scenery will probably do him some good. I know our WR room is crowded as is, but could be worth kicking the tires on.
