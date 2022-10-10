The last couple of weeks have hurt... a lot.



...and it's made me reflect on something that all too many fans miss. Health/injuries are EVERYTHING in football.. everything.



So the next time someone says something like... "brother, I know he's good, but he's been so injury prone", maybe... remember this moment in time.



On draft day... or during the annual Free Agency madness... if a brother says... gosh, he's been injured a lot... maybe, go another way.



I would say that 5 of the last 6 players that we've heavily invested in have had this issue: Tua, Howard, Jones, Phillips, and Armstead all had this knock upon them. Only Tyreek has come in clean (though, there could be a behavioral issue with Hill)...



Yes... great players... fragile, great players who let us beat the Bills... and lose to the Jets.



Going forward... I certainly hope we opt for sturdy, over pretty.