Palardy: Week 13 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Huh. I have to admit, I wasn't expecting that.
"Miami Dolphins punter Michael Palardy was recognized as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. In the Miami Dolphins' 20-9 win over the New York Giants, Palardy had six punts, with three landing inside the 20-yard line, a long of 65 yards and an impressive average of 48.3 yards per punt."
