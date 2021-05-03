Panda Points

- if you said we'd come away with arguably the best WR, Edge rusher and safety available. Snagged a Tackle with a first round grade and walked away with a first and fourth rounder in the process...Draft Grade solid B, lmao- 60% of Long's catches went for first downs.- We gotta start moving up at least 2 spots when targeting a premier RB. We are getting swooped in on and vultured by everybody.- Are scooters really that dangerous?- How evil would it be to nickname Hunter Long "Chris Simms"? Only to have the crowd chant Simms every time he caught a pass. Making Chris Simms rue the day he doubted Tua for like 50 times a year.- both defensive players will help against the run.- Yarrr!! The white whale center evades us still...- it's a far cry from where we were just 2 years ago, enjoy itand enjoy your summer also. As for me I'm less than 18 hours away from stepping foot on Hawaii...Peace!