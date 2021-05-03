 Panda Points | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Panda Points

Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Starter
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
2,803
Reaction score
3,437
- if you said we'd come away with arguably the best WR, Edge rusher and safety available. Snagged a Tackle with a first round grade and walked away with a first and fourth rounder in the process...Draft Grade solid B, lmao

- 60% of Long's catches went for first downs.

- We gotta start moving up at least 2 spots when targeting a premier RB. We are getting swooped in on and vultured by everybody.

- Are scooters really that dangerous?

- How evil would it be to nickname Hunter Long "Chris Simms"? Only to have the crowd chant Simms every time he caught a pass. Making Chris Simms rue the day he doubted Tua for like 50 times a year.

- both defensive players will help against the run.

- Yarrr!! The white whale center evades us still...

- it's a far cry from where we were just 2 years ago, enjoy it

and enjoy your summer also. As for me I'm less than 18 hours away from stepping foot on Hawaii...Peace!



web1_IZ-Surfboard_1200px-1-.jpg
 
13marino13

13marino13

Am I missing something?
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
27,534
Reaction score
80,888
Location
Institutionalized in PA
Pandarilla said:
- if you said we'd come away with arguably the best WR, Edge rusher and safety available. Snagged a Tackle with a first round grade and walked away with a first and fourth rounder in the process...Draft Grade solid B, lmao

- 60% of Long's catches went for first downs.

- We gotta start moving up at least 2 spots when targeting a premier RB. We are getting swooped in on and vultured by everybody.

- Are scooters really that dangerous?

- How evil would it be to nickname Hunter Long "Chris Simms"? Only to have the crowd chant Simms every time he caught a pass. Making Chris Simms rue the day he doubted Tua for like 50 times a year.

- both defensive players will help against the run.

- Yarrr!! The white whale center evades us still...

- it's a far cry from where we were just 2 years ago, enjoy it

and enjoy your summer also. As for me I'm less than 18 hours away from stepping foot on Hawaii...Peace!



web1_IZ-Surfboard_1200px-1-.jpg
Click to expand...
Israel Kamakawiwoʻole R.I.P.
Scooters are not nearly as dangerous as great white sharks or lava flows...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom