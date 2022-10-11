Panthers could have a fire sale......CMC or DJ Moore??

Can he block?Rumor yesterday was that Buffalo was calling panthers about CMC. Would you guys want either of these players? CMC would be amazing out of the backfield and catching passes from any of our Qbs.
I don’t know. Price would be steep for CMC
Exactly. That much cap space for a guy who will maybe add 10% production over our current squad?McCaffrey gets hurt at the drop of a hat these days. Not to mention his fat contract.
I didn’t - ok then /hell yesA late round pick? How's that steep? (Im guessing you didnt look at his contract)