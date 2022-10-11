 Panthers could have a fire sale......CMC or DJ Moore?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Panthers could have a fire sale......CMC or DJ Moore??

S

Sean0617

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 12, 2004
Messages
114
Reaction score
43
Rumor yesterday was that Buffalo was calling panthers about CMC. Would you guys want either of these players? CMC would be amazing out of the backfield and catching passes from any of our Qbs.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
20,481
Reaction score
16,142
Location
NE, Indiana
Why would the Bills trade for McCaffery, when they just drafted a back like him (James Cook) and have okay rb's otherwise?

And why would we add DJ Moore?
 
Laser13

Laser13

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 10, 2018
Messages
359
Reaction score
517
Location
New York
I don’t want either one of those players, no thanks. I’d be more than happy to take Brian Burns or Deonte Brown off their hands though.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
4,947
Reaction score
5,284
Only name I am interested in is R. SMITH from Chicago.

After that, I'll reconsider other options lol.

I don't believe there is any other player, potentially available, that this team would benefit more from.

Would love CMC. But let's see what Mostert can do if he stays healthy.

Moore? Nag. I'm good here
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,279
Reaction score
4,353
Location
NC
DJ Moore is a very good WR but doesn't fit the system. Honestly he'd thrive in KC.

CMC would make this offensive unstoppable when Tua comes back, but I doubt they'd go for it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom