Panthers Game Oct 15

Buff

Buff

Pretty excited here peoples. I finally get to see Miami at home.

8 of us are travelling from down under to the States in September this year, and yesterday I managed to get 8 tickets to the Panthers game, which worked out great as it fell inside the 8 days I have in Florida from October 12. We got tickets in the bleachers - level 335, but that doesn't matter, it's about getting to a home game for me.

There are 6 adults and two teens in the group, so, can I pick your brains on places to stay - we will have our own transport, but is it worthwhile booking parking or getting an uber or similar to the game. We actually arrive in Florida on Thursday 12th October, possibly flying into Orlando then driving south to Miami. So the 2 full days prior to the game we are thinking doing the drive to Key Largo and then having Monday in Miami before driving to Orlando to do the theme parks etc.

So tailgating - what area's at the stadium, what times. Does it cost anything to try the foods that the gaters cook?
Accommodation - Places to avoid, places to recommend. Air BNB, Hotels. And how far id the stadium from the Hard Rock Hotel
Restaurants - I hope to give Shula's a crack, but anything else? The missus doesnt liked smoked foods, nor spicey stuff, but we both like a good steak or chook.

And with a bit of luck we may catch up for a beer.

Thanks guys.

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

area around the stadium is not nice, avoid.

fort lauderdale is a good option to stay, lots of great restaurants on and around las olas - couple good steak places - del frisco, mortons, etc.

if you stay at the hard rock hotel, stadium is 15 min away. if you do that you'll probably end up spending most of your time there. good restaurants there too. need to drive 20 min from hard rock hotel to get to anything else worthwhile.
 
Neptune

Neptune

My information is from a tourist perspective.
Get your car parking in advance.
There are many good steak houses and I’m sure some locals will help, but for the ambiance, quality of the steak and the fact smart casual is the dress code you have to visit Shulas Miami Lakes
Joes Stone Crab is definitely worth a look, you never used to be able to book tables in advance but needed to turn up and queue. Great stone crab and wonderful Key Lime Pie. Get there early.
Enjoy the game
 
