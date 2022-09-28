Paradigm Shift...

Once again, this all starts with McDaniel. He changed everything the day he was hired. Grier and Ross were already here, so it wasn't them. I'm also assuming the coaching staff is way better than what we've had.

What hasn't changed is the external perception of us. But who cares? I would rather be in this position and no one believe in us (other than the players themselves, and almost all fans of the team).



The media is disgusting. Yes---we got out "played" and outgained, but the bottom line is the score. We capitalized beautifully on our offensive opportunities. Buffalo didn't. Heat? Please. It was almost 90 degrees last year when they dropped 35 on us, and blanked us at the same time.



All I heard all week long was how friggin' good Von Miller is. Barely heard his name all game. Did any media pundits point out how good T. Armstead was, or even G. Little on the other side? Little was fighting through a very obvious hand injury, but toughed it out. We ran to paydirt in the red zone when needed, whereas the Bills couldn't do the same with their numerous chances. Holland blitzes past their very good LT Dion Dawkins creating a huge turnover, and a lot of the discussion has been how Allen fumbled, rather than us creating the turnover with a super individual effort by Jevon.



Once again---we see the changes, but not many others are buying in. Power rankings are a bit of a joke. Some have us up there out of obligation. Lots to prove yet, but not holding my breath for us to be praised for our big plays, and the dialogue not being about the other teams failures to protect or cover. We aren't getting a lot of recognition outside of our family circle. Once again, who cares.



Let's enjoy this beautiful ride!!