Paradigm Shift...

Once again, this all starts with McDaniel. He changed everything the day he was hired. Grier and Ross were already here, so it wasn't them. I'm also assuming the coaching staff is way better than what we've had.
What hasn't changed is the external perception of us. But who cares? I would rather be in this position and no one believe in us (other than the players themselves, and almost all fans of the team).

The media is disgusting. Yes---we got out "played" and outgained, but the bottom line is the score. We capitalized beautifully on our offensive opportunities. Buffalo didn't. Heat? Please. It was almost 90 degrees last year when they dropped 35 on us, and blanked us at the same time.

All I heard all week long was how friggin' good Von Miller is. Barely heard his name all game. Did any media pundits point out how good T. Armstead was, or even G. Little on the other side? Little was fighting through a very obvious hand injury, but toughed it out. We ran to paydirt in the red zone when needed, whereas the Bills couldn't do the same with their numerous chances. Holland blitzes past their very good LT Dion Dawkins creating a huge turnover, and a lot of the discussion has been how Allen fumbled, rather than us creating the turnover with a super individual effort by Jevon.

Once again---we see the changes, but not many others are buying in. Power rankings are a bit of a joke. Some have us up there out of obligation. Lots to prove yet, but not holding my breath for us to be praised for our big plays, and the dialogue not being about the other teams failures to protect or cover. We aren't getting a lot of recognition outside of our family circle. Once again, who cares.

Let's enjoy this beautiful ride!!
 
Donald Trump Snl GIF by Saturday Night Live


The media is fake news.
 
I haven’t had this much optimism in a coach since the late Tony Sparano. Having the coach is as important as having the franchise QB and we may have both right now. What a time to be a fan.
 
To be fair to the doubters it has been so long since the Fins were truly relevant that it is hard to blame anyone who wants to see more before accepting that the Fins are "back".

It also does not matter the least little bit, in fact it might be good for the team to feel doubted and disrespected.
 
Also, just a hunch but Ross’ suspension has been a blessing. I mean, we’ve all worked for meddling bosses - they make everything worse. MM has had the luxury of not being summoned (or Grier for that matter) to discuss dumb ideas like trading for sexual deviants or going on a booze cruise w Tom Brady or trying to recruit a college coach behind the HC’s back etc. I mean, I don’t think this is a coincidence how tight the team is and Ross isn’t around or allowed to have contact. I don’t know how much of a impact it’s having - as I said it’s just a gut feel - but MM and Grier are able to work without having to dumb it all down for the buffoon.
 
Well, the more the wins come the more people will jump on the bandwagon.

This is a freight train, picking up speed. Hill and Waddle look virtually uncoverable and the run game hasn't even emerged yet. It's not like Miami has beaten nobody's. Wins against New England, Baltimore and Buffalo.

Can't help but marvel at the success of the 0 coverage against Allen and the Bills without Byron Jones.

To be for real, you've got to prove it. If the Dolphins stay healthy, I think they will.
 
superphin said:
I haven’t had this much optimism in a coach since the late Tony Sparano. Having the coach is as important as having the franchise QB and we may have both right now. What a time to be a fan.
I haven't had this much optimism in a head coach since Shula!
 
